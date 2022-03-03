INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Calvin Austin III is a name that many will be hearing about in the month leading up to the NFL Draft.

The 5-foot-8 wide receiver out of Memphis posted spectacular NFL Combine numbers, similar to Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill’s stats.

His play on the field can only draw those comparisons closer together.

Like Hill, Austin is being lauded for his explosiveness. At the combine, Austin ran a 4.32 40-yard dash, posted an 11-foot 3-inch broad jump (9th best among all WRs at the NFL Combine since 2008) and a 39-inch vertical jump.

As a former track athlete, many pundits expected these high numbers from him.

In comparison at Hill’s pro day, he ran a 4.29 40-yard dash, jumped 10 feet 9 inches in the broad jump and 40.5 inches on the vertical jump.

Austin has drawn comparisons to Buffalo Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie and Los Angeles Rams receiver Tutu Atwell because of his play.

He has been regarded as a Day 3 draft prospect going in between the fourth and sixth rounds, but his performance at the Senior Bowl (where he was lauded for his play) and at the Combine may have him rising up draft boards.