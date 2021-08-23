NFL Top 100: 4 Chiefs in top 40; 2 in top 10

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – OCTOBER 11: Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs gestures to fans prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL continues their top 100 player countdown and four more Kansas City Chiefs players have made the list.

Defensive tackle turned defensive end Chris Jones came in at No. 34, up from No. 52 entering last season.

“Stone Cold” finished the season with 7.5 sacks, leading the Chiefs pass rush to another productive season and playing in their second Super Bowl.

It’s no coincidence Jones earns his highest Top 100 selection the season after securing a bag worthy of a franchise cornerstone. The Chiefs’ disruptive defensive tackle finished 2020 with 36 tackles, 7.5 sacks and 28 QB hits as part of a pass rush that sorely needed his tenacity. He also earned his second career Pro Bowl and All-Pro (second team) nods. Apart from that other behemoth in L.A., you’d be hard-pressed to find a more reliable interior defender than Jones. NFL Top 100

It seems Jones was not happy with his ranking with his response on Twitter saying, “This is cute!” with an emoji of a notepad.

On the other side of the ball for the Chiefs, the Cheetah was ranked No. 15 on the list, up from No. 22 in 2020.

Hill’s career season has him in conversations as one of the top pass catchers in the league.

Hill set career-high marks in receptions (87) and receiving touchdowns (15) while gaining 1,276 yards and adding two more scores on the ground in 2020. After five playoff-rich seasons, the 27-year-old is starting to prove his consistency when it matters most. In three playoff games last year, Hill caught 21 balls for 355 yards and was a major factor in getting the Chiefs to their second consecutive Super Bowl. Regarded as the fastest player in the NFL, the 5-foot-10 ball of fire reigns as an elite downfield threat who requires the attention of more than one opposing defensive back. Hill improves seven spots in the Top 100 for his highest ranking yet. NFL Top 100

The Top 10 players on the NFL’s Top 100 list were released in alphabetical order with the rankings set to be released on Sunday, August 29.

Top 10 – Alphabetical

Davante Adams – Wide Receiver – Green Bay Packers (2020 – 57)

Josh Allen – Quarterback – Buffalo Bills (2020 – 87)

Tom Brady – Quarterback – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020- 14)

Aaron Donald – Defensive Tackle – Los Angeles Rams (2020 – 3)

Derrick Henry – Running Back – Tennessee Titans (2020 – 10)

DeAndre Hopkins – Wide Receiver – Arizona Cardinals (2020 – 18)

Travis Kelce – Tight End – Kansas City Chiefs (2020 – 18)

Patrick Mahomes – Quarterback – Kansas City Chiefs (2020 – 4)

Aaron Rodgers – Quarterback – Green Bay Packers (2020 -16)

T.J. Watt – Line Backer – Pittsburgh Steelers (2020 -25)

Mahomes makes his third consecutive top 10 going No. 2 in 2019 and No. 4 in 2020. He is one of four quarterbacks in the top 10 with fellow young star Josh Allen who was rated 87 in 2020, as well as veterans Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

Kelce makes the jump from No. 18 into the top 10 as the highest ranked tight end on the list.

Mahomes and Kelce are one of two pairs of teammates in the top 10 along with Rodgers and wide receiver Devante Adams.

The only running back in the top 10 is Tennessee Titans’ Derrick Henry.