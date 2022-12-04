CINCINNATI, Ohio. — The Chiefs are taking on the Cincinnati Bengals in a battle between two of the AFC’s best and a rematch from last year’s AFC Championship.

1st Quarter

Bengals win the toss, they will receive

Joe Burrow scores on a four-yard touchdown run, Bengals lead 7-0

Patrick Mahomes finds Isiah Pacheco for 16 yards on the Chiefs first pass play on 2nd down

Mahomes finds JuJu Smith-Schuster for 18 yards on 3rd & 4

Jerick McKinnon burst for 14 yards and a 1st down

Bengals hold the Chiefs to a field goal, Harrison Butker knocks down a 26-yarder

A Juan Thornhill interception is called back after a pass-interference on Trent McDuffie

2nd Quarter

Burrow finds Tee Higgins on a 12-yard touchdown pass, Bengals lead 14-3

Bengals force the Chiefs to punt after a sack and a penalty stall their drive

Chiefs get their first stop and force a Bengals punt

Chiefs convert on 4th & 4 after Mahomes finds Smith-Schuster

McKinnon goes for 11 yards to the Bengals

Mahomes finds McKinnon for a two-yard touchdown pass, Bengals lead 14-10

Chiefs get a huge 4th down stop after Carlos Dunlap shoots through the gap and tackles Trent Taylor