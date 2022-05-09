KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the NFL Draft now in the books, Kansas City is already working on its plans to host the draft next year. But the past two drafts are going to be pretty tough to top for one Chiefs fan and his new bride.

Toby Kostner grew up in Kansas before moving to Ohio and meeting the love of his life, Briana McAllister. They signed up for free tickets to attend the NFL Draft Experience in Cleveland in 2021. Then he got a call from the NFL.

“They noticed I was a KC fan local to Cleveland and wanted to know if we’d like VIP tickets to the draft and to announce a pick. So of course, who wouldn’t want that?” Kostner said.

Kostner had already been planning to propose to McAllister but decided to move up his timeline.

“I couldn’t think of a more opportune moment than in front of 60,000 strangers on the NFL Draft stage,” he joked.

But the Chiefs traded away his pick, so he had to wait another two hours until the 6th round with the ring pop in his pocket from the first movie they saw together, Deadpool.

“In the words of our favorite superhero, Wade Wilson, you’re the jigsaw piece whose curvy edges complete my life. Will you marry me?” asked Kostner, getting down on one knee after announcing the Chiefs selection of Trey Smith last year.

But the couple’s NFL Draft story didn’t end there.

“We have spent the past year planning a wedding up here in Ohio for all our friends and family, and 10 days before the draft we get another phone call,” McAllister said.

Soon they were on their way to Las Vegas to make another 6th round pick. But this time they’d also select each other as their No. 1 for life.

“Being that it was in the home of the Raiders, they decided it would probably be best if I did not announce a Chiefs pick this time. That might lead to a little bit of conflict in the Black Hole,” Kostner said, explaining why he made a selection for the Indianapolis Colts.

“We didn’t want him booed on his wedding day,” McAllister laughed.

The couple got married on the NFL Draft stage with actors portraying Caesar and Cleopatra standing watch.

FOX4 asked what the couple has planned for an encore with next year’s draft right here in Kansas City?

“If the Chiefs are listening, if they wanted to check in for the one year anniversary, we’d be more than happy to come out,” Kostner smiled.

The couple is going ahead with the wedding reception they were already planning for all their friends and family. It’s the first weekend in September, so it won’t conflict with the Chiefs season opener.

