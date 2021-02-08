No pressure: Mahomes talks about offseason and expectations of becoming a dad

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The road to Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, began Monday for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

He said it will begin with hours of analysis about what went wrong during Super Bowl LV.

"As of today, I'm gonna do whatever I can to look at the film and try to find ways to get better," Mahomes said during a news conference Monday afternoon.

He said his teammates will also work to get better during the offseason. Mahomes pointed to the fact that the Chiefs are a young team, and a lot of players will return next season. He said the only motivation he and his teammates need is the blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

“When you’re a competitor and you get so close to your ultimate goal and when you fall back it’s something that will motivate you the rest of your career,” Mahomes said.

Preparing for the 2021-2022 NFL season is just one thing on Mahomes’ offseason list. He and fiancée Brittany Mathews are expecting their first child in the next few weeks. He’s already putting pressure on himself to get great at that, too.

“I’ve gotta be, I’ve become a dad, so I gotta work on becoming a better dad, even though I haven’t even become one yet,” Mahomes said.

Mahomes said he already has a lot of people in his life giving him advice on how to handle fatherhood.

“I got a lot of good role models in my life of people who have been role models for me that I will continue to ask questions to,” Mahomes said. “There’s a lot of great role models we have, that I have around me and I’ve just gotta talk to them and learn a lot and including players on the team that are dads on the team.”