GLENDALE, Ariz. — Kill all the noise about the Kansas City Chiefs offense without Tyreek Hill.

On Sunday, the Chiefs’ 44-21 drubbing of the Arizona Cardinals saw the offense cooking with gas.

Patrick Mahomes went 30 for 39 with 360 yards and five touchdowns and broke another milestone with this being his sixth game with 5+ touchdown passes.

With everything he’s accomplished, he still feels like he has something to prove.

“I’m just this guy from Texas Tech that they said couldn’t play in the NFL,” Mahomes said.

“I always have that mindset and proving that we’re the Kansas City Chiefs and that we still have a chance to go out there and win the AFC Championship and then win the AFC West and win the Super Bowl.”

Head coach Andy Reid said Mahomes did a great job as well.

“We’re lucky to have him. The city of Kansas City is lucky to have him, the National Football League is lucky to have him because he’s a good person and a good football player.”

Travis Kelce set a new milestone by having his 37th game with 100 or more receiving yards: the most games by a tight end in NFL history. At 32, Kelce doesn’t plan on slowing down either.

“I feel like I always have something to prove, I feel like I always have to take my game to the next level. It’s just the mentality I’ve always had to keep getting better at my craft,” Kelce said.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire scored two touchdown passes from Mahomes. With CEH entering his third season in the NFL, he said now he’s starting to feel in sync with the offense.

“When you see things slow down and you really understand what’s going on and you know what the o-line is thinking, you know the call Creed [Humphrey] is gonna make, you know what Pat wants to do, you know what TK [Travis Kelce] wants to do,” Edwards-Helaire said.

“Once you can figure those things out and those things slow down, it’s a never ending of cycle of scoring that we feel. We feel like we can go out no matter the situation, no matter the front, the defense that we’re seeing, we can find a way to figure it out and if it all breaks down then we have the playmakers to find something and get out of the situation that we’re in.”

The Chiefs offense will work to continue its winning ways in Week two when they host the Los Angeles Chargers.