Norma Hunt, wife of Chiefs founder Lamar, to continue streak of seeing every Super Bowl in person

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Norma Hunt of the Kansas City Chiefs raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after they defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The matriarch of the Kansas City Chiefs will continue her streak of seeing every Super Bowl in person.

Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt said Monday his 82-year-old mother, Norma Hunt, will make the trip to Tampa, Florida, to see Kansas City play the Buccaneers on Sunday. He added that she has been cautious all season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My mother’s very excited to be headed back to the Super Bowl,” said Clark Hunt, who serves as the face of the franchise’s ownership family. “Last year was a big one for her. It was her 54th but the first one she had been to in 50 years that the Chiefs were participating, so that was special.”

Norma Hunt was working as a schoolteacher and hostess for the Dallas Texans when she met Lamar Hunt in 1964, five years after he and other members of “The Foolish Club” founded the AFL. Hunt moved the Texans to Kansas City and renamed them the Chiefs and the upstart league eventually merged with the NFL.

Lamar Hunt, who died in 2006, also coined the term “Super Bowl” for the league’s championship game.

The Chiefs lost to the Packers in the first Super Bowl, then beat the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth one. That was their last Super Bowl appearance before last season, when the Chiefs rallied to beat the San Francisco 49ers.