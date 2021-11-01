November rain, cold weather can’t stop Chiefs fans on Monday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures in the 30s and a cool mist didn’t keep fans away from Arrowhead Stadium as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the New York Giants for Monday Night Football.

Fans bundled up with hats, gloves, coats and all types of Chiefs gear, even some leftover Halloween costumes that would keep them warm.

“Whether it’s 80 degrees, 90 degrees or 32 below zero, it’s great to tailgate here in Chiefs Kingdom,” Blake Chandler said.

Fans roasting burgers and hot dogs had no complaints about having to be the one to man the grill.

Before the game, the Chiefs also partnered with the University of Kansas Health System offering fans COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots.

Maria Streeter-Thorne and Ronald Thorne made the trip to Chiefs Kingdom from New Jersey, Giants country, to celebrate her birthday and hopefully a Chiefs win.

“I got to deal with family at home that’s all Giants fans, and I got to come all the way to Kansas City just to let them know how bad I hate the Giants,” Ronald Thorne said.

After a pair of Super Bowl runs, Chiefs fans weren’t letting the team’s worst start in years curb their enthusiasm.

“It’s been a tough season so far. There’s a lot going on. But these guys keep doing their job every day and working hard,” Bob Wisemore said.

Another game on a national stage — this time on Monday night — was a chance for fans to be part of that 12th man homefield advantage at a packed Arrowhead Stadium.

“There’s nothing like being in the stadium. I mean, you can go and you can watch it on TV. And there are people I know that would rather watch it on TV, but to be here and see the atmosphere, it’s a whole different experience,” John Josendale said.

The Chiefs defeated the Giants 20-17 on Monday night.