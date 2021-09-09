Oakley release second pair of signature Mahomes sunglasses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Oakley and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes launched the Mahomes Signature Series earlier this year and have launched the latest design in the series on Thursday, the first day of the 2021 NFL season.

“Contrail” is the latest design inspired by Mahomes and is available on the Oakley website and retailers for $225.

Courtesy Oakley

Oakley sent the sunglasses to Mahomes via a spacecraft landing at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

“It’s important to me that the eyewear in my Signature Series Collection represents my style off the field,” Mahomes said. “Since the beginning of my relationship with Oakley, I wanted to launch a modern lifestyle frame – it’s the perfect addition to my collection as it’s a timeless design with elevated features that make it suitable for anyone’s style.”

“Contrail” features Oakley’s Sutro Lite frame in matte black with the signature “O” icons in gold. The gold is meant to celebrate the former NFL MVP’s success.

The Prizm lens features an etched “II”.