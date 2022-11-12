KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is one step closer to picking a team.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, wide receiver Odell Beckham would like to narrow his list of teams down to five, including the Kansas City Chiefs.

The other four teams on the list are the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants.

Beckham Jr. is hoping to sign with a team by the end of the month and he wants to play for a contender.

The two-time All-Pro is said to be ready to play and has been cleared for all activities.