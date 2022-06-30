KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL season is still over two months away, but odds-makers are already releasing player performance odds for the 2022 season.

For Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the over/under for passing yards, passing touchdowns and interceptions from betonline.ag, suggest another top-5 finish in all categories.

Passing Yards

Justin Herbert – Los Angeles Chargers 4,650.5 yards Tom Brady – Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4,650.5 yards Patrick Mahomes – Kansas City Chiefs 4,600.5 yards Derek Carr – Las Vegas Raiders 4,500.5 yards Dak Prescott – Dallas Cowboys 4,500.5 yards Matthew Stafford – Los Angeles Rams 4,500.5 yards Betonline.ag

Touchdowns

Tom Brady – Tampa Bay Buccaneers 37.5 touchdowns Justin Herbert – Los Angeles Chargers 35.5 touchdowns Patrick Mahomes – Kansas City Chiefs 35.5 touchdowns Josh Allen – Buffalo Bills 34.5 touchdowns Dak Prescott – Dallas Cowboys 34.5 touchdowns Matthew Stafford – Los Angeles Rams 34.5 touchdowns Betonline.ag

Interceptions

Aaron Rodgers – Green Bay Packers 6 interceptions Russell Wilson – Denver Broncos 9 interceptions Carson Wentz – Washington Commanders 9.5 interceptions Patrick Mahomes – Kansas City Chiefs 10.5 interceptions Kyler Murray – Arizona Cardinals 10.5 interceptions Dak Prescott – Dallas Cowboys 10.5 interceptions Betonline.ag

The top-five in each category include the usual big name quarterbacks who have been toward the top of the leaderboards for the past few seasons.

In 2021, Mahomes threw for 4,849 yards, 37 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Despite the blockbuster trade that sent wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, odds-makers still hold Mahomes’ passing ability in high regard and amongst the best in the NFL.

Entering his fifth year as a starter, Mahomes has the third best odds to lead the league in passing yards at +850, behind only Herbert (+600) and Brady (+800).