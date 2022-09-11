GLENDALE, Ariz. — For most of the game, the Kansas City Chiefs were in control as they cruised to a 44-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

In the first half, the Chiefs took an early 20-7 lead by scoring on their first three drives of the game. Patrick Mahomes was excellent by throwing three touchdowns in the first half, two of them going to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Safety Justin Reid came into the game to hit an extra point and missed an extra point when he stepped in for Harrison Butker who left the game early with an injured left ankle. Butker stepped in and hit a 54-yard field goal to close the first half.

In the second half, after stalling a Cardinal drive, the Chiefs scored on the offense’s first drive of the second half.

Mahomes finished the game going 30 for 39 with 360 yards and five touchdowns. Travis Kelce led the receiving yards with 121 yards and a touchdown on eight catches. JuJu Smith-Schuster had six catches for 79 yards.

This is Mahomes’ sixth game with 5+ touchdown passes: he threw two touchdowns to CEH, and one to Kelce, Mecole Hardman and Jody Fortson. This is Kelce’s 37th game with 100+ receiving yards, the most all-time among tight ends.

Edwards-Helaire had 42 yards on the ground on seven carries. Rookie running back Isiah Pacheco scored his first NFL touchdown in the fourth quarter and led the rushing attack with 62 yards and a touchdown.

Kyler Murray was 22 for 34 for the Cardinals with 193 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Running back James Conner scored the team’s first touchdown.

The Chiefs ended the game with 488 total yards

Chiefs rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie, offensive guard Trey Smith and receiver Justin Watson all left the game early with injuries.

The Chiefs have now won eight straight season openers.

The Chiefs will return to Arrowhead Stadium 1-0 to host the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football.