Orlando Brown Jr. looking forward to Baltimore homecoming

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown and head linesman Wayne Mackie during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept.12, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It didn’t take long for left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to get the chance to return home to Baltimore after being traded to Kansas City Chiefs in the offseason.

In week 2, the Chiefs travel to M&T Stadium to take on the Ravens in the fourth meeting between quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes.

Brown grew up watching his father play in the purple and black jerseys and had the opportunity to don them himself his first three years in the league.

“Obviously with the circumstances of me growing up there and growing up around that franchise, I’m super excited to get out there and get back home,” Brown said.

In just his second game as a Chief, Brown will be tasked with blocking the same guys he practiced against for years.

“They know my strengths and my weaknesses,” Brown said. “When you’re dealing with someone like that or a team like that or a coach or player, obviously there’s things I have to fine tune in my game to make sure that don’t happen.”

For Brown, M&T Stadium holds a special place in his heart. When he looks up at the suite he sat in as a child, he remembers falling in love with football.

“Its where I found my love for the game and watching my dad play and watching the original Ravens and all those guys play. I always get emotional every time I step in there because I see the suite that would sit in when my dad was playing,” Brown said. “Every time when I was playing there, I would just look up at it because I remember being a kid dreaming about having the opportunity to play in this league and being able to play left tackle in the NFL.”

On the other side of the field, the Chiefs will go up against familiar faces in Sammy Watkins and Justin Houston who joined the Ravens in the offseason.

Cornerback Marcus Peters will not play due to a season ending ACL tear.

The Ravens and the Chiefs will kickoff their primetime Sunday Night Football matchup at 7:20 p.m.