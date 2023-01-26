KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was only up at the lectern for just over five minutes during his media availability Thursday. But made it clear, the Chiefs offense has to pay attention to the details.

Something they’ve lacked in the last three games against the Cincinnati Bengals. Untimely turnovers and not able to convert 3rd downs has hurt in key situations.

“This defense, these guys do a great job of just finishing. It’s starts up front, you look at those two defensive ends, DJ Reader, they get after it,” Bieniemy said. “Those guys are relentless. If you won’t to beat this team, you’ve got to out effort them, so that’s the type of game this is going to be. Put your hand in the dirt, knuckle up, 60 minute dogfight.”

Something that will be top of mind even more so on Sunday is pass protections.

Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon is not shy to deliver in pass pro, despite his size.

“I’m not going to lie, it’s some big guys coming full speed, you’ve got to be a little crooked in the mind for sure,” McKinnon said.

But knows the Bengals defensive scheme presents a tough test.

“They do a really good job of disguising, bringing guys from depth, unusual looks and they do a good job in mixing it up,” McKinnon added.

“Left Tackle Orlando Brown: “”They’re a big challenge, as Coach Reid hit on, it’s on us. Coming down the stretch in these big games, it’s on us. We understand that and know the expectation, we got to rise our play,” said Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown.