Pat vs. Pat and other matchups to watch for in Chiefs-Broncos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Players for both the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos have heard all about the Chiefs’ 11 game win streak over Denver.

The last time Denver won in this rivalry was in 2015 when Peyton Manning was the quarterback for the Broncos.

Six years later, it’s Teddy Bridgewater and his crew coming into KC to see how they hope to conquer the Chiefs.

Is Teddy Two Gloves enough?

Since he began playing in the league, Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has been lauded for his smart play and accuracy.

Bridgewater ranks 18th in passing yards (2,518) and 16th in touchdowns (15), but is sixth in completion percentage (68.7).

His stats won’t be too eye-popping but he will make sure the Broncos’ offense flows without many hiccups.

The real game-changers are his weapons: wide receivers Courtland Sutton (45 catches, 634 yards, two touchdowns) and Tim Patrick (39 catches, 549 yards, four touchdowns), and tight end Noah Fant (45 catches, 391 yards, three touchdowns).

This young core could be potentially dangerous for a Chiefs defense that hasn’t allowed more than 18 points in the past four games.

Who is the better Patrick?

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II is beginning to establish himself as one of the best young corners in the league in his rookie season.

The son of former Chief Patrick Surtain is looking across the division at his father’s former team and coming into this contest fresh off of a two-interception game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

There’s no telling if Surtain will be following Tyreek Hill around the field but with the Broncos defense ranked third in points allowed, it could be a very trying day for Mahomes and crew.

A special phase of the game

The Chiefs special teams unit is one of the best in the NFL.

Punter Tommy Townsend was recently named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for good reason.

The Chiefs are number one in net punt average and in average punt return yards allowed.

As much flack as returners Mecole Hardman and Mike Hughes get, they lead a punt unit that is third in punt return average.

The Broncos are 23rd in average gross punt yards and rank dead last in kickoff return yards and kickoff return yards allowed.

The ability to flip the field on special teams seldom gets noticed by the general public but it is of the utmost importance to the strategy of the game.

Making Bridgewater drive 80-90 yards every drive can do wonders to help the Chiefs keep up their hot streak and really make Bridgewater and the Broncos offense play at an ability that they may not be able to hit yet.