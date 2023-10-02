NEW YORK, NY — Patrick Mahomes and Adidas announced a new colorway for the MVP’s “Impact FLX” shoe collection.

Last week, the Mahomes 1 “Away” was introduced to pay homage to Kansas City Chiefs fans everywhere.

“Our fans are everything to us, whether that’s at home or on the road, Chiefs Kingdom rolls together,” Patrick Mahomes said in a statement. “This colorway is dedicated to all those fans who make the trip or have their roots in Kansas City.

“There’s much more to come next year as my partnership with adidas continues to grow.”

Mahomes and the shoe company began their partnership in 2021, when the “Impact FLX” collection first hit the shelves.

The record-breaking quarterback has been given a lot of creative control over his designs. He even has a part in the Adidas”‘Future Icons” apparel, featuring hoodies, t-shirts and pants.

The new “Away” color scheme is mostly white with some red accents along the Adidas logo and surrounding the heel of the shoe. According to a release, Mahomes designed the shoe to be high-performing with the firmness and versatility to withstand different activities.

The shoe is built without a tradition tongue for comfortability. The fabric was also given a durable, stretchy material, and there is extra cushion around the heel for more comfort.

“From Game Time to Blue 80, we’ve created 11 colorways of the dynamic Impact FLX and are proud to have worked closely with Mahomes on each to reflect his style, personality and dedication to fans,” said Chris McGuire, VP of sports marketing at Adidas.

“Patrick is an integral part of the adidas family — we are excited for the future as we continue to co-create training and performance apparel and footwear with him.”

Expect the Mahomes 1.0 FLX “Away” collection to debut Oct. 3 for $140 at the Adidas website. Those with the adiClub membership will be given first dibs.