KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The first family of Kansas City is celebrating Easter with style.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was seen on Instagram with his wife Brittany and his daughter Sterling taking pictures, blowing bubbles and collecting eggs to enjoy a nice Easter Sunday in an orange ensemble.

The two-time Super Bowl MVP took some time from offseason training to be with his family on the holiday Sunday. This past week, Mahomes and several Chiefs receivers like Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justyn Ross and Skyy Moore were in Fort Worth, Texas preparing for their title defense.

Chiefs players have had an eventful offseason celebrating their Super Bowl win in February.

Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce have been on several late-night talk shows and podcasts since then, most notably Kelce being featured on Saturday Night Live in March. Kelce and Chiefs receivers also had a celebratory weekend in Vegas shortly after the parade.

Receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette became a fan favorite when he took a fan’s skeleton during the celebration parade and then returned it to those fans a week later. Smith-Marsette also joined Mahomes to train in Fort Worth.

All the celebrations seem to be over now as players all over the league prepare for the 2023 season.