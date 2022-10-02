TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes broke another record on Sunday night.

He has already has a Hall-of-Fame resume, but Patrick Mahomes continues to is continuing to add to his already legendary career.

Mahomes became the fastest quarterback to throw for 20,000 yards, doing it in 67 games, surpassing Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who did it in 71 games.

Mahomes has broken several records such as being the only quarterback in history to throw for over 5,000 yards in a single season in both college and in the NFL.

The Texas Tech alum also broke this record while facing Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and NFL great Tom Brady in what could be their last battle.