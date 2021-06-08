Patrick Mahomes called Chiefs coach Bieniemy his best friend on the team

KANSAS CITY, MO – SEPTEMBER 23: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs and teammate Anthony Sherman #42 stand with head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy in the fourth quarter of the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Arrowhead Stadium on September 23rd, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Despite undeniable chemistry between several key players on the Chiefs, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes said that coach Eric Bieniemy is his true best friend when he was forced to pick.

Video posted by the Kansas City Chiefs shows Travis Kelce interviewing Patrick Mahomes. The video was originally posted on August 21, 2020, but it was reposted today in celebration of National Best Friends Day.

“If there was one person on the team that you could pick as your best friend, you could only pick one, who would it be?” Kelce asked.

Mahomes thought for a second and then replied, “Eric Bieniemy.”

The original video came just a few days after the offensive coordinator called Mahomes a “competitive prick,” a phrase used to affectionately describe the quarterback’s relentless pursuit of getting better.

Mahomes’ and Bieniemy’s close relationship has been hinted in other ways as well. Mahomes was an ardent supporter when Bieniemy was looking for a head coaching positing the past two years. When he got passed up for a second year, Mahomes was surprised.

“You understand how great of a coach he is, how great of a person he is, how great of a leader he his, and so it’s crazy he hasn’t had his chance to be a head coach,” Mahomes said in an interview in January, 2021.