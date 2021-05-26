Patrick Mahomes celebrates with Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić after playoff win

LOS ANGELES — Texas native and Dallas Mavericks fan Patrick Mahomes was spotted sitting courtside with his fiancé at game 2 of the NBA playoffs first round series between the Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Chiefs quarterback was seen cheering on Mavericks guard Luka Dončić as he went on to score 39 points and lead his team to a 2-0 lead against Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers.
After the Slovenian’s impressive performance, he was seen walking over to the courtside seats section and shared an embrace with the Super Bowl LIV champion.
The two young stars have taken their respective sports by storm and Mahomes will surely be cheering on the 2019 NBA Rookie of the Year as they maneuver through the playoffs.
Earlier in the day Tuesday, Mahomes was at OTAs with the Chiefs in Kansas City, but still made it to Staples Center in Los Angeles for the 7:30 p.m. PST/9:30 p.m. CST.
The 5-seed Dallas Mavericks took a commanding 2-0 series lead over the title favorites 4-seed Los Angeles Clippers.
Leonard scored a game high 41 points in the loss.
The series now shifts to Dallas, Texas with game 3 set to tip off on Friday at 8:30 p.m.