Patrick Mahomes celebrates with Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić after playoff win

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 25: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks and Patrick Mahomes pose for a picture during a 127-121 Dallas Mavericks win over the LA Clippers in game two of the Western Conference first round series at Staples Center on May 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Texas native and Dallas Mavericks fan Patrick Mahomes was spotted sitting courtside with his fiancé at game 2 of the NBA playoffs first round series between the Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Chiefs quarterback was seen cheering on Mavericks guard Luka Dončić as he went on to score 39 points and lead his team to a 2-0 lead against Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers.

After the Slovenian’s impressive performance, he was seen walking over to the courtside seats section and shared an embrace with the Super Bowl LIV champion.

Luka Doncic and Patrick Mahomes sharing a moment after the Mavs win Game 2 in LA. (Courtesy: NBA TV) #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/SNIVdk9Qlf — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) May 26, 2021

The two young stars have taken their respective sports by storm and Mahomes will surely be cheering on the 2019 NBA Rookie of the Year as they maneuver through the playoffs.

Earlier in the day Tuesday, Mahomes was at OTAs with the Chiefs in Kansas City, but still made it to Staples Center in Los Angeles for the 7:30 p.m. PST/9:30 p.m. CST.

Patrick Mahomes this morning…

Patrick Mahomes this evening… pic.twitter.com/bdN0YVzphI — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) May 26, 2021

The 5-seed Dallas Mavericks took a commanding 2-0 series lead over the title favorites 4-seed Los Angeles Clippers.

Leonard scored a game high 41 points in the loss.

The series now shifts to Dallas, Texas with game 3 set to tip off on Friday at 8:30 p.m.