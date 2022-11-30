KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ newborn son will go by the same name as his father, but will also go by Bronze, a name brought forward by his uncle.

Bronze is the newest member of the Mahomes family and his name fits a theme Patrick and his wife Brittany have used for their pets and first-born daughter, Sterling.

“I’ve always wanted to do Patrick Lavon Mahomes III, I thought about that since I was 5 or 6 years old,” Mahomes said. “I always thought it was gonna be ‘Trey,’ as the third because you hear a lot of people doing that, but my brother Jackson, whenever we were trying to find something that was a little unique and different, he said, ‘What about Bronze? It fits perfectly with Sterling.'”

The nickname allows the newest member of the Mahomes family to carry on his father and grandfather’s name, while also giving him a chance to make a name for himself.

“He can have his own thing now where he’s not Patrick, he’s bronze, even though he’s Patrick,” Mahomes said. “Sterling and Bronze can have that connection moving forward.”