KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes injured his right ankle during the first quarter of the AFC Divisional Round game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jaguars defensive end Arden Key fell on his ankle near the end of the first quarter. Mahomes got his right ankle taped and came back out to continue the drive in the second quarter.

Mahomes had a discussion with head coach Andy Reid and other staff on the sideline before being sent to the locker room.

Chad Henne came in to replace Mahomes and led a 98-yard touchdown drive.

Mahomes returned to the game in the third quarter.