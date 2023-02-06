PHOENIX, Ariz. — The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback can’t remember everything during Super Bowl week.

During the opening night of Super Bowl LVII, Patrick Mahomes was asked a question about Valentine’s Day and he said he had no clue it was coming up.

“Don’t tell her I said that,” Mahomes said about making plans with his wife Brittany. “I’ll make sure I have some plans now.”

The 27-year-old also said he doesn’t know what day of the week the big love holiday is on but he will most certainly make plans now.

It is understandable how the Chiefs’ QB1 could get some things like holidays lost in the fray while he is preparing for one of the biggest games in his life.

The five-time Pro Bowler and two-time First Team All-Pro selection is also most likely to hear his name called as the NFL MVP for the second time in his career at the NFL Honors on Thursday.

Mahomes threw for a career-best 5,250 yards this season while also passing for 41 touchdowns while welcoming his second child and his first son into his life midway through the season.

A Super Bowl ring could be a great cherry on top for the king of Kansas City.