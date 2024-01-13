KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pat Mahomes Sr. will be in the stands at Arrowhead Stadium Saturday night cheering on his son Patrick and the Kansas City Chiefs against the Miami Dolphins. Before kickoff, he sat down with FOX4’s Carey Wickersham and opened up about an important part of his family that many in the public don’t know about, his third son Graham Walker.

Walker is Patrick Mahomes’ half-brother whom he’s met a few times.

Walker is an All-American wide receiver at Brown University who’s spent his last three seasons in the Ivy League.

“They say he’s the one who looks most like me but maybe the other boys will disagree a little bit, but he’s definitely a Mahomes,” said Mahomes Sr.

Mahomes Sr.’s relationship with Walker hasn’t been the most typical father-son dynamic, but they’ve always kept in contact in some capacity since he was born.

“He’s a little bit more laid back than the others,” Mahomes Sr. said. “Stays away from the spotlight and goes out and grinds and works. But a very impressive young man.”

“His manners are intact, his stepdad did a great job with him, his mom did a great job with him and now I’m getting the chance to put my hands on him a little more.”

The college senior was an aspiring politician, but starring at Brown University for the last three years has slowly turned his attention toward a new goal: Play in the NFL.

“(Graham) finally decided he wants to be a serious football player, so we have him in the transfer portal,” Mahomes Sr. said. “Hopefully he’s going to choose a school here soon and we can go on with the next chapter.”

The Ivy League plays in the FCS, which is one division below the FBS. Now in the transfer portal, Walker can move up in hopes of improving his NFL draft stock in his senior season.

“He’s come to the realization that he has a chance to play in the NFL, so he’s going to try and go out and explore all the possibilities,” his dad mentioned. “(He’ll take) Whatever road that leads to try to give himself a chance to play at the next level like we all want to.”

Mahomes Sr. was a Major League Baseball pitcher for 11 years. He passed that natural talent down to his three sons, but none have followed in his baseball footsteps. Jackson Mahomes was a good basketball player growing up, while Patrick and Walker gravitated toward football.

Patrick was a sensational high school pitcher, so good that the Detroit Tigers drafted him in 2014, but chose to sling the pigskin instead of pursuing his other passion. Mahomes Sr. hopes his grandson, Patrick Mahomes III nicknamed “Bronze”, chooses Mahomes Sr.’s first love.

“That’s my only hope now that Bronze plays baseball,” joked Mahomes Sr. “Jackson played basketball, so maybe Bronze will play a little baseball.”

Walker has been a Brown standout ever since he stepped foot on the Bears’ football field a year after the FCS season was canceled by COVID-19 in 2020.

In his first year playing as a sophomore, he caught 54 balls for 664 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games played, which earned him All-American honors. He’s totaled almost 1,500 career receiving yards and snatched 15 touchdowns in three years played.

Although they’ve only spoken a handful of times, Patrick has embraced his half-brother.

“(Patrick) is supportive,” said Mahomes Sr. “He’s supportive as he always is. Hopefully, in this offseason, Patrick will get a chance to throw the football to him as he runs routes as Patrick always has his receivers come down, so we’re looking forward to that. You know, his word may be a little good, so maybe he can get (Graham) in the door too.”

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Elevating his level of competition and working his way toward playing professional football will come down to Walker.

“He has to do his part, he has to work hard,” his father said. “He’s got a big year coming up, so hopefully he’s able to go out and do the things he needs to do to fulfill a dream that he’s dreamt about for a long time.”