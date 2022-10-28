KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has given some idea about how he’s spending his bye week.

In a tweet on Thursday night, Mahomes mentioned receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mecole Hardman and tight end Travis Kelce about playing the new Call of Duty game that was released on Friday. Since the Chiefs are on their bye week, Mahomes and Co. have ample time to play all weekend.

This comment comes after Smith-Schuster credited the offense’s big numbers in their win over the San Francisco 49ers to him, Kelce, Mahomes and MVS playing Call of Duty Warzone together.

That’s not all Mahomes has planned for the bye week either.

On Friday, he was also shown greeting new Chiefs receiver Kadarius Toney to Kansas City.

Also on Friday, Mahomes will be inducted into Texas Tech’s Hall of Fame during an on-campus ceremony. On Saturday when the Red Raiders host Baylor, the Whitehouse native will be added to Jones AT&T Stadium’s Ring of Honor.

On Sunday, the quarterback may keep his eyes peeled on the Chiefs’ next opponent, the Tennessee Titans, as they take on the Houston Texans.

The superstar quarterback as a busy bye weekend but it looks like it all starts with Call of Duty.