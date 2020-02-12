Patrick Mahomes helped design these new Chiefs shirts. Here’s where you can get them.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKVILLE, Mo. -- Football season may be over, but you can still get your hands on new Chiefs T-shirts designed by none other than quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

The limited-edition T-shirts were produced by ultimate athletic sportswear in Parkville and are on sale at participating Hy-Vee stores.

"We've been doing this for about 30 years come this spring," John Doole, with Ultmiate Athletic Sportswear, said. "We do a lot of major sporting events and this is the busiest we've ever been, the most excited our workers have been, the fans have been, so we're trying to capture every moment."

The T-shirts are limited edition and will be sold exclusively at Hy-Vee stores. Doole told FOX4 t that every Hy-Vee in the metro and as far as Lawrence, Topeka, Maryville and St. Joseph, will be carrying the shirts. He said the company is expected to exceed 30,000 shirts.

However, you have to move fast. Doole said some people were lined up outside of stores today in hopes of buying the shirts. The last time Patrick Mahomes created shirts for Hy-Vee, they sold out in just four days.