KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick and Brittany Mahomes spent Mother’s Day Weekend in Miami for some sun and a lot of fun.

They were two of hundreds of celebrities in the city for the inaugural Formula 1 2022 Miami Grand Prix.

Mahomes documented his weekend on Instagram and Twitter, posting pictures with his wife in the Ferrari hospitality suite.

He also shared a picture with Serena Williams and David Beckham from the Sports Illustrated-hosted bash in to kick off the weekend of events related to the Grand Prix.

The Chiefs quarterback did take time to wish Brittany, and other women in the Chiefs Kingdom, a Happy Mother’s Day.

“I just want to say Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing moms out there, especially Brittany,” Mahomes said on a video he shot for BioSteel Sports.

The message also included video of Brittany and the couple’s 1-year-old daughter, Sterling. The couple’s two dogs, Steel and Silver also made the video.

The power couple invested in and are spokespeople for the sports hydration & nutrition company.

Brittany shared her own videos and pictures of the couple’s time in Miami.

She also added two adorable pictures of Sterling.

“Being her mama is the best job in the world. Thanks for making me a mommy! I love you more then [sic] you will ever know,” Brittany wrote on Instagram.

“Don’t ever grow up please,” Brittany said in another post.

