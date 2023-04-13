KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is adding another accolade to his resume.

Thursday Time magazine named Mahomes as one of the most influential people of 2023. The 27-year-old Super Bowl Champion joins 13 other people including Beyonce, Elon Musk, Angela Bassett and others in the “Titans” category of the annual list.

The star quarterback was named MVP fore a second time in February just days before leading the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Patrick is setting new bars. All these young players around the country are trying to imitate his sidearm throws and incredible plays. But I hope they know he’s also an incredibly hard worker. He appreciates the cerebral part of the game. And he understands his platform, as the MVP quarterback of the Super Bowl–winning team,” Two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning wrote in an exert about Mahomes. “This won’t be the last time you hear Patrick Mahomes identified that way.”

This is the second time Mahomes has landed on the list after being named one of Time’s most influential people in 2020.