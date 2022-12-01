KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes led his team to an undefeated November, earning him monthly honors for a franchise record fifth time.

In November, the Chiefs defeated the Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams to take sole possession of the top seed in the AFC.

In those games, Mahomes led the NFL in:

Completions: 116

Passing yards: 1,426

Touchdown passes: 9

The 2018 NFL MVP passed for over 300 yards in every game he played in November to become the only quarterback to win a monthly award in each of the last five seasons.

September 2018

September 2019

November 2020

December 2021

November 2022

Overall, Mahomes leads the league in passing yards (3,585), passing touchdowns (29), yards-per-game (325.9) and is second in QBR (77.3).

He is the second Chiefs player to win a monthly award in 2022, joining punter Tommy Townsend who was named Special Teams Player of the Month in September.

AFC Player of the Month

Offensive: QB Patrick Mahomes – Kansas City Chiefs

Defensive: S Derwin James – Los Angeles Chargers

Special Teams: K Tyler Bass – Buffalo Bills

NFC Player of the Month

Offensive: WR Justin Jefferson – Minnesota Vikings

Defensive: DL Nick Bosa – San Francisco 49ers

Special Teams: P Joey Slye – Washington Commanders