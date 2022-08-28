KANSAS CITY, Mo. — NFL Network’s list of the top 100 players has been released and Patrick Mahomes Mahomes is in the top 10 for the fourth consecutive year, although many Chiefs fans may disagree with where he is ranked.

The list is solely based on a poll the league has for the players where they vote who they think the best players are.

Mahomes was voted as the eighth best player and the third best quarterback in the NFL, his lowest since becoming a starter for the Chiefs. The two signal callers ahead of him were Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady.

The list of accomplishments for Mahomes is long, almost a career’s worth for a quarterback who is only going into his fifth season as the starter and his worst season consisted of him throwing 37 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Despite Mahomes stellar resume—which includes an MVP and Super Bowl MVP, to go along with four straight conference championship game appearances and counting—he has not seemed to have gotten the respect he’s deserved this offseason.

Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins both took jabs at Mahomes when comparing him to their new quarterbacks and now he has received his lowest ranking since starting for the Chiefs.

But we all remember the last time Mahomes felt slighted and overlooked when he was ranked as the fourth best player coming off a 50 touchdown, 5,000 yard, MVP season.

The result? A Lombardi Trophy.