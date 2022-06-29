KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A ranking of the scariest quarterbacks to face placed Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes at the top.

Mahomes, who led the Chiefs to host their fourth consecutive AFC Championship last season, has ranked toward the top of most quarterback lists since his first year as a starter in 2018.

As the former NFL MVP has risen to stardom, he has gone on to break countless records for the quarterback position.

NFL.com Five Scariest QBs

Patrick Mahomes – Kansas City Chiefs Josh Allen – Buffalo Bills Aaron Rodgers – Green Bay Packers Lamar Jackson – Baltimore Ravens Justin Herbert – Los Angeles Chargers

The five quarterbacks on the list boast talents that see them break down defenses and find the end zone on a regular basis.

Do not let a sub-par 2021 campaign — by his incredibly high standards — overshadow the fear factor created by former regular season and Super Bowl MVP. Mahomes has the capacity to shred defenses with a variety of laser-like tosses from inside and outside of the pocket. NFL.com

Mahomes reigns over three conference rivals including Josh Allen who he dueled in an instant classic in the divisional round of the playoffs.

AFC West rival Justin Herbert is ranked at No. 5. He regularly pushes Mahomes and the Chiefs to play near-perfect football to emerge victorious since he earned his first-ever career start as a rookie against the Chiefs and took the game to overtime.

Lamar Jackson adds in a dominant running ability and earned his first win over Mahomes in the 2021 season in Week 2.

Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers has never faced Mahomes in what has been dubbed as the “State Farm Bowl” due an injury for Mahomes in 2019 and Rodgers contracting COVID-19 in 2021.

Rodgers, alongside Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, did best Mahomes and Allen in “The Match” this summer.