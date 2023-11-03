KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes, gold medalist? It’s not out the question. The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback has his eye on playing in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

The International Olympic Committee announced that flag football will be added to the 2028 Olympic Games a few weeks ago.

This will be a huge opportunity for the NFL to build their fanbase and expand the game to different countries.

With the new addition to the games, it will also be an intriguing opportunity for many NFL stars, who will be given their first chance to compete in the Olympics.

Mahomes spoke on the thought of playing in 2028, ahead of their matchup with the Miami Dolphins in Germany.

“I definitely want to [compete in the Olympics]. I’ve seen some of those guys play the flag football, and they’re a little faster than I am,” Mahomes said during his news conference on Friday.

“I know there’s not like lineman blocking for you. I’ll be 31, 32 years old, so if I can still move around then I’m gonna try to get out there and try to throw the football around, maybe in LA. Just don’t tell Coach Reid, or [Brett] Veach or anybody.”

The 28-year-old QB will should still be in his prime during that time, and his backyard-style of play would adjust very well to flag football.