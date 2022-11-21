KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Following a huge win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes announced he would be making an appearance on his teammate’s podcast.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce hosts the “New Heights” podcast alongside his brother Jason, center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

On November 10, the duo were joined by Jason’s teammate, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, and after the episode premiered, the Kelce brothers were asked if Travis’ quarterback would be next.

Jason told Travis he needed to ask Mahomes to be a guest on the show, and Travis said he would have to wait for the right time.

Mahomes led a comeback against the Chargers, finding Travis for the game-winning touchdown, and his third of the game.

“Ask @PatrickMahomes right now @tkelce!!!! He’s definitely coming on the show after this game!” Jason posted on Twitter.

Without hearing from Travis first, Mahomes responded to Jason saying he would make an appearance.

“I’m on there!!!” Mahomes replied.

No date has been announced for the episode in which Mahomes will appear.

The Chiefs return home to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 27 to host Super Bowl LVI champions Los Angeles Rams.