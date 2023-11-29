KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes has won AFC Offensive Player of the Week after the Kansas City Chiefs‘ 31-17 win in Las Vegas.

He passed for 298 yards, two scores and finished with a passer rating of 122.8 against the Raiders.

The only quarterbacks to finish with better passer ratings in week 12 were the Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott (142.1) and Green Bay Packers’ Jordan Love (125.5), both of the NFC.

This is Mahomes’ 66th career game with two or more touchdown passes, an NFL record as the most ever by a player in his first seven seasons.

This is also the Kansas City QB’s tenth time overall earning this honor and first Player of the Week (POW) award since the 2022 season when he won it twice that year (week 1 and week 4).

Mahomes currently ranks fourth among active quarterbacks in the number of NFL POW awards won. Aaron Rodgers leads that list with 18, Josh Allen has 12 and Russell Wilson earned 11.

The other NFL week 12 players of the week are Josh Allen (AFC, LB), Ryan Stonehouse (AFC, P), Kyren Williams (NFC, RB), Jessie Bates (NFC, S) and Jake Ellliot (NFC, K).

The Chiefs prepare for a trip to Green Bay to take on a rising Packers team that took down Detroit on Thanksgiving.

This Super Bowl I rematch is in the Sunday Night Football time slot set for a 7:20 p.m. kickoff.