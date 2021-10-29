Patrick Mahomes talks about daughter’s milestones and hope for first word

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, NEVADA – JULY 10: NFL athlete Patrick Mahomes holds his daughter on the 17th hole during round two of the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe South golf course on July 10, 2020 in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes has said he loves being a girl dad ever since daughter Sterling Skye was born in February.

In September, Mahomes talked about having Sterling at his games and then being able to go home to see his daughter every night.

“I made it home just in time before her bedtime, so she was in her bedtime routine. I got to kind of just go in and give her a little kiss goodnight, so it was definitely cool to get to go home and see her,” Mahomes said in September.

Chiefs fans also know just how competitive QB1 can be off the field. That includes waiting for Sterling to say her first word. He’s apparently doing everything he can to make sure the little girl says dada before mama, as he told listeners on “The Rich Eisen Show” earlier this week.

“She is saying, ‘Ah-Ah,’ which to me is like really close to dada. But Brittany says it’s really close to mama. So we’re kind of battling that one out, too. I’m saying dada in every third word of my sentences,” Mahomes said.

Mahomes also revealed during the interview that Sterling is now crawling and teething, as you can see in smiles from the pictures posted on both of her parents’ Instagram accounts.

During the interview on “The Rich Eisen Show”, Mahomes also addressed the Chiefs rough start and what the organization is doing in hopes of getting back to their winning ways. He also had some nice words for Tom Brady after the Tampa Bay star threw the 600th passing touchdown of his career.