LAS VEGAS — Kansas City Chiefs dynamic duo Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are champions once again.

The quarterback and tight end teamed up at the 8AM Golf Invitational and emerged victorious.

The golf invitational was hosted by 8AM Gold partner and former NSYNC star Justin Timberlake.

Kelce and Mahomes shot 18-under par at the Wynn Las Vegas golf course, winning by 1 shot over actress Kathryn Newton and actor Chace Crawford.

“We’d just like to say it was a great time. Justin appreciate you having us out here and let’s run this back next year!” Mahomes said as he and Kelce accepted the trophy.

Mahomes, Kelce and Timberlake all previously took part in the American Century Championship at Edgewood at Lake Tahoe.

8AM Golf describes themselves as an integrated collection of more than 10 golf brands designed to support and celebrate the sport and its athletes.

Our goal is to create a golf company that provides golfers with the tools, inspiration and experiences that are fundamental to having more fun on the course. 8AM Golf

8AM Golf partners with brands such as Golf Magazine, Nicklaus Companies and True Spec Golf.