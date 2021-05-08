Patrick Mahomes wins 2021 Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year award

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

SEVILLE — Patrick Mahomes is the 2021 Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year award winner!

🏆 The 2021 Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year is @patrickmahomes



Patrick announced himself to the world when he became the youngest quarterback in @nfl history to earn Super Bowl MVP, as the @chiefs collected the Vince Lombardi trophy 👏 #Laureus21 pic.twitter.com/qpoSILcj9n — Laureus (@LaureusSport) May 6, 2021

The Laureus World Sports Awards recognizes the “greatest and most inspirational sporting triumphs” through six categories.

The Super Bowl LIV MVP led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl victory in 50 years with a fourth quarter comeback over the San Francisco 49ers.

At just 24, he led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl appearance and win in 50 years, defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20. Mahomes was named Most Valuable Player for his performance, becoming the second African-American quarterback to win the award. With the Chiefs trailing 20-10 and less than 12 minutes remaining, he threw three straight touchdown drives in just over five minutes. Laureus

Ansu Fati (Spain – Soccer), Dominic Thiem (Austria – Tennis), Iga Swiatek (Poland – Tennis), Joan Mir (Spain – Motor Cycling) and Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia – Cycling) were also nominated for the award.

The Kansas City Chiefs were nominated for the 2021 Laureus World Team of the Year award, but were beaten by Bayern Munich.

