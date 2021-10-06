Patriots release All-Pro CB Stephon Gilmore, Chiefs among teams interested, reports say

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 08: Stephon Gilmore #24 of the New England Patriots runs the ball after recovering a fumble against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium on December 08, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Gilmore was ruled down after recovering the fumble. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The New England Patriots have released All-Pro cornerback and former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore and the Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly showing interest.

I’m told the Chiefs have interest in Stephon Gilmore but financial constraints could be an issue here. KC doesn’t have much money to play with — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) October 6, 2021

According to Pro Football Focus, Gilmore is the highest rated corner since 2018.

He was drafted by the Buffalo Bills 10th overall in the 2012 NFL Draft. He joined the New England Patriots in 2017 where he earned two First-Team All-Pro honors and three Pro Bowl selections (2018, 2019, 2020).

Gilmore has 25 interceptions in his career including 6 in 2019, two of which he returned for touchdowns.

The Patriots have released former Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore, per @AdamSchefter



Gilmore: 90.4 PFF Grade since 2018 (1st among CBs) pic.twitter.com/w2DBmkHDkh — PFF (@PFF) October 6, 2021

The Chiefs are among the top landing spots for the former DPOY, but do not have a lot of money to play with.

With safety Tyrann Mathieu discussing a contract extension with the Chiefs, a big money move for Gilmore may not come easy.

The Chiefs have the second-lowest ranked defense through four games this season.

Other rumored landing spots for Gilmore are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who have suffered several injuries at the position and signed All-Pro corner Richard Sherman.