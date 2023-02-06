TOPEKA — For the first time in Super Bowl history, two brothers will face off on the field. That also means that a mom and dad will have to split their cheering duties.

Donna Kelce is the mother of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce. After a fan started a petition, thousands more have said they want her to do the coin toss.

As the first mother to have two sons face each other in the biggest game of the season, fans wanted to honor her. The petition on change.org has already gathered more than 160,000 signatures at the time of writing.

On the Kelce brothers latest New Heights podcast, Donna Kelce said she had her second thoughts.

“There are so many legends and people that have that, have their blood, sweat and tears on their field and for a mom that’s never played football — I don’t think that’s the right place for her to be,” Donna said.

But Travis and Jason disagreed, saying that she is a legendary mom.

Ultimately, Donna said if her sons felt she wouldn’t be a distraction to them, she’d do it.

The NFL previously said Donna Kelce will join the league at a number of events throughout the week, but unfortunately she won’t be involved for the coin toss.

The NFL told FOX4 last week the league is a fan of the Kelces, but its already announced plans for the Super Bowl’s coin toss.

“We are honored to salute the enduring legacy of service that Pat Tillman left behind by hosting four Pat Tillman Foundation Scholars who will participate in the coin toss ceremony,” a PR person with the NFL told FOX4 Thursday.