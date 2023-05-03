“Poor Richard’s Almanack” on loan from the Philadelphia American Philosophical Society. (Photo provided by the Linda Hall Library)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A series of historical publications is on display thanks to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kansas City’s Linda Hall Library made a bet with Philadelphia’s American Philosophical Society over Super Bowl LVII.

After the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles, the Philadelphia library loaned Kansas City a series of pamphlets penned by Benjamin Franklin.

“Poor Richard’s Almanack” published from 1732 to 1758 is on display at the Linda Hall Library. Franklin wrote the publications under the pseudonym “Poor Richard.”

The publications include seasonal weather forecasts, household hints and news headlines.

The display also includes “Notes on the State of Virginia” by Thomas Jefferson, “Travels Through North and South Carolina” by William Bartram, “A New System of Husbandry” by Charles Varlo, “A Treatise of Artillery” by John Muller, and “Ames’ Almanack” from the Linda Hall Library collection.

The display is free to view. The display is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Linda Hall Library says 10,000 copies of Poor Richard’s Almanack were distributed in the Thirteen Colonies every year.