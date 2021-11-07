PHOTOS: Chiefs defeat Packers at Arrowhead on Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With Aaron Rodgers being out of the game on Sunday, many fans were expecting a blowout, but that wasn’t exactly the case. The Chiefs managed to get a touchdown early on in the game, giving them the lead for the reminder of the time. The boys in red walked into the locker room with the score sitting at 13-0. The second half remained slow as both teams held the other from scoring until the packers finally made it on the board in the fourth quarter, making the final score 13-7, Chiefs.
Check out these photos of the game.
The Chiefs will face the Raiders in Las Vegas next Sunday, with kickoff set at 7:20 p.m.