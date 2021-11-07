PHOTOS: Chiefs defeat Packers at Arrowhead on Sunday

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – NOVEMBER 07: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass during the third quarter in the game against the Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With Aaron Rodgers being out of the game on Sunday, many fans were expecting a blowout, but that wasn’t exactly the case. The Chiefs managed to get a touchdown early on in the game, giving them the lead for the reminder of the time. The boys in red walked into the locker room with the score sitting at 13-0. The second half remained slow as both teams held the other from scoring until the packers finally made it on the board in the fourth quarter, making the final score 13-7, Chiefs.

Check out these photos of the game.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – NOVEMBER 07: Darrel Williams #31 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs the ball during the first quarter in the game against the Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – NOVEMBER 07: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers is tackled by Tershawn Wharton #98 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at Arrowhead Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – NOVEMBER 07: Tommy Townsend #5 of the Kansas City Chiefs punts the ball late in the fourth quarter in the game against the Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – NOVEMBER 07: Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers runs the ball during the fourth quarter in the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – NOVEMBER 07: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers evades a tackle from Derrick Nnadi #91 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter at Arrowhead Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – NOVEMBER 07: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass during the third quarter in the game against the Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – NOVEMBER 07: L’Jarius Sneed #38 of the Kansas City Chiefs breaks up a pass intended for Randall Cobb #18 of the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter of the game at Arrowhead Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – NOVEMBER 07: L’Jarius Sneed #38 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after intercepting a pass during the fourth quarter of the game against the Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Chiefs will face the Raiders in Las Vegas next Sunday, with kickoff set at 7:20 p.m.