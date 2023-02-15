KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of thousands of fans packed Grand Boulevard and Union Station on Wednesday for the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade and rally.
The Chiefs’ Championship Parade traveled down Grand Boulevard to Union Station. There, the celebration will continue with a rally around 1:45 p.m.
Check out the photo galleries below to see Chiefs Kingdom take over Kansas City.
Photos from above show a sea of red at Union Station. Stars like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and more are expected to take the stage and address fans.
Fans at Union Station had their Chiefs pride on full display, complete with flags, paintings, pom poms and more.
With over a dozen Kansas City-area school district canceling classes Wednesday, there are plenty of young Chiefs fans at the celebration.
FOX4 crews are along the parade route and at the rally. You can watch all the excitement online at fox4kc.com.