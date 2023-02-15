KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of thousands of fans packed Grand Boulevard and Union Station on Wednesday for the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade and rally.

The Chiefs’ Championship Parade traveled down Grand Boulevard to Union Station. There, the celebration will continue with a rally around 1:45 p.m.

Check out the photo galleries below to see Chiefs Kingdom take over Kansas City.

Photos from above show a sea of red at Union Station. Stars like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and more are expected to take the stage and address fans.

Fans wait in front of the Union Station before the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory celebration and parade in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, following the Chiefs’ win over the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – FEBRUARY 15: A general view of fans prior to the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII victory parade on February 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Fans at Union Station had their Chiefs pride on full display, complete with flags, paintings, pom poms and more.

Fans do the tomahawk chop during the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory celebration and parade in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, following the Chiefs’ win over the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

A man carries a portrait of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes through the crowd during the Chiefs’ victory celebration and parade in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Fans dance to the music during the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory celebration and parade in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Fans celebrate during the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory celebration and parade in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffman)

Fans pose for a photo during the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory celebration and parade in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

With over a dozen Kansas City-area school district canceling classes Wednesday, there are plenty of young Chiefs fans at the celebration.

A couple of young Chiefs fans make the most of the morning waiting for the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory celebration and parade in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

FOX4 crews are along the parade route and at the rally. You can watch all the excitement online at fox4kc.com.