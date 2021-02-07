PHOTOS: Pregame sights from Super Bowl LV as Chiefs prepare for Buccaneers

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on before Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: A detail view of the cleats worn by Juan Thornhill #22 of the Kansas City Chiefs before Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up with teammates before Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Tanoh Kpassagnon #92 of the Kansas City Chiefs takes a photo with a disposable camera prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Tyrann Mathieu #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Tyrann Mathieu #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs prepares before Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Demarcus Robinson #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Mike Pennel #64 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: The shoes of Khalen Saunders #99 of the Kansas City Chiefs are seen prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Sammy Watkins #14 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on before Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Mecole Hardman #17 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Mecole Hardman #17 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Health care workers enter the stadium prior to Super Bowl LV when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: A worker holds a ‘face coverings required’ sign before Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: A general view of Raymond James Stadium before Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Charvarius Ward #35 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)



KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday in Super Bowl LV.

The big game kicks off at 5:30 p.m. CST, and Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs are warming up on the field.

Check out some of the sights from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa ahead of the Super Bowl in the gallery above.

The AFC champions arrived in Tampa on Saturday, flying into town a day before they defend their title against the hometown Buccaneers.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL had teams delay traveling into the host city until Friday at the earliest as a safety and health precaution measure. The Chiefs instead chose to come on Saturday, repeating their itinerary from earlier in the season when they beat Tom Brady and the Bucs 27-24 on Nov. 29.

“We’re going to be ready to roll come Super Bowl day,” safety Tyrann Mathieu said. “Doesn’t matter when we fly in and get there.”