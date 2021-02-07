PHOTOS: Pregame sights from Super Bowl LV as Chiefs prepare for Buccaneers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday in Super Bowl LV.
The big game kicks off at 5:30 p.m. CST, and Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs are warming up on the field.
Check out some of the sights from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa ahead of the Super Bowl in the gallery above.
The AFC champions arrived in Tampa on Saturday, flying into town a day before they defend their title against the hometown Buccaneers.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL had teams delay traveling into the host city until Friday at the earliest as a safety and health precaution measure. The Chiefs instead chose to come on Saturday, repeating their itinerary from earlier in the season when they beat Tom Brady and the Bucs 27-24 on Nov. 29.
“We’re going to be ready to roll come Super Bowl day,” safety Tyrann Mathieu said. “Doesn’t matter when we fly in and get there.”