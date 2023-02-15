KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of thousands of fans packed into downtown Kansas City to cheer on the Chiefs at their Super Bowl parade and rally.
It was clear the Super Bowl champions had an incredible day, celebrating together and with Chiefs Kingdom.
They dressed to the nines, showed off their Lombardi Trophy and chugged a few beers along the way.
Kansas City’s favorite quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, decked his teammates out in Oakley goggles. Mahomes also sported his Super Bowl LIV ring and a Chiefs-themed WWE belt.
As the Chiefs made their way down the parade route, Mahomes and the rest of the team started out atop red double decker buses.
But it didn’t take long for plenty of the players to get down and interact with fans.
And once the Chiefs took the stage at Union Station, they kicked the celebration up a notch with victory speeches, dancing and even champagne.
“We do this for you guys,” Kelce said. “I want you guys to genuinely know this. We do this for you guys, and we love every single time you make Arrowhead shake. Whoooo!”