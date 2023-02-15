KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of thousands of fans packed into downtown Kansas City to cheer on the Chiefs at their Super Bowl parade and rally.

It was clear the Super Bowl champions had an incredible day, celebrating together and with Chiefs Kingdom.

They dressed to the nines, showed off their Lombardi Trophy and chugged a few beers along the way.

Kansas City’s favorite quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, decked his teammates out in Oakley goggles. Mahomes also sported his Super Bowl LIV ring and a Chiefs-themed WWE belt.

Patrick Mahomes takes part in the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory celebration and parade in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, following the Chiefs’ win over the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – FEBRUARY 15: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates on stage during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII victory parade on February 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – FEBRUARY 15: Jackson Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate on stage during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII victory parade on February 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

As the Chiefs made their way down the parade route, Mahomes and the rest of the team started out atop red double decker buses.

But it didn’t take long for plenty of the players to get down and interact with fans.

Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill celebrates with fans during a victory celebration and parade in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, following the Chiefs’ win over the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker meets with fans during the NFL team’s victory celebration and parade in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, following the Chiefs’ win over the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Long snapper James Winchester celebrates with fans during the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory celebration and parade in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, following the Chiefs’ win over the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray celebrates with fans during the NFL football team’s victory celebration and parade in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, following the Chiefs’ win over the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

And once the Chiefs took the stage at Union Station, they kicked the celebration up a notch with victory speeches, dancing and even champagne.

“We do this for you guys,” Kelce said. “I want you guys to genuinely know this. We do this for you guys, and we love every single time you make Arrowhead shake. Whoooo!”

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – FEBRUARY 15: Frank Clark #55, Travis Kelce #87 and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate on stage during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII victory parade on February 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – FEBRUARY 15: Tommy Townsend #5 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates on stage during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII victory parade on February 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – FEBRUARY 15: Isiah Pacheco #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs dances on stage during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII victory parade on February 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – FEBRUARY 15: Travis Kelce #87 and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate on stage with teammates during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII victory parade on February 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – FEBRUARY 15: Tommy Townsend #5 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Brittany Mahomes celebrate on stage during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII victory parade on February 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

Skyy Moore points to friends in the crowd during the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory celebration in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Kansas City Chiefs players are joined by quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy, second from right, in dancing during a victory celebration in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)