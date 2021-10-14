Play as Patrick Mahomes on the Oculus Quest, Quest 2

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo.– CityLights is launching the Patrick Mahomes Experience which is now available for purchase on the Oculus Quest and Quest 2.

With the partnership with Chiefs quarterback, MVP football puts players into Mahomes’ shoes as you progress from high school all the way to the big game. MVP Football brings the hard-hitting action of 11-on-11 football to the Quest platform, allowing players to experience the thrill of being at the line, fending off rushers, and making the game-winning throw.

“Our goal at CityLights is to create groundbreaking, immersive experiences that amaze and inspire audiences” said CityLights Co-Founder, Joel Newton. “In partnering with Patrick and Free Range we believe we have done just that with MVP Football.”

Some of the features included in the experience are:

• Realistic motion controls for throwing the ball to wide receivers, shovel passing to your running back, stiff arming oncoming defenders, calling time-outs and more.

• The intense, arcade style action will have you throwing combustible footballs, electrifying your receivers, and dodging in slow motion.

• Choose from practice, high school, college, and pro modes.

• Review the playbook, craft custom plays, and call the audibles between plays.

• Global leaderboards so you can compete with your friends.

• Play however best suits you, whether you are standing or sitting.

CityLights and producer Travis Cloyd partnered with Mahomes in 2019 to create an immersive football experience. Since initially inking the partnership, Mahomes has gone on to win numerous awards, on and off the field, including a SuperBowl MVP and a Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year.

“What Patrick has already achieved in his career—and I know this is only the beginning—is amazing and to give audiences a taste of an MVP Experience is incredible,” said CityLights Co-Founder, David Ganek. “In addition to Patrick, and his team, and Free Range, I want to thank Oculus for their partnership and support. They too have achieved a lot in the early innings of their immersive career.”

The partnership focuses on creating premium immersive experiences with top talent.