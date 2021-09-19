Plays by Mathieu, Kelce aren’t enough to lift Chiefs to a win in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The NFL promised an entertaining matchup in week two when Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs traveled to Baltimore to face Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. Mahomes was 3-0 against Jackson heading into the Sunday Night Football game.

The NFL delivered with talent for both teams on display early.

COVID-19 didn’t seem to slow down Tyrann Mathieu. The Chiefs safety returned to the field after sitting out the Chiefs opener against the Browns. Mathieu intercepted Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson twice in the first half, including a 35-yard return for a pick-6 in the first minute of the game. It was Mathieu’s third pick-6 of his career.

Because of Mathieu’s play, Mahomes didn’t even step onto the field until about 4 minutes left in the first quarter. It didn’t take long for the start quarterback to hit his stride — and Demarcus Robinson — for a 33-yard touchdown reception. Mahomes went 5/5 and 75 yards for that touchdown in the Chiefs first drive of the evening.

The Chiefs led 14-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Tight end Travis Kelce made noise during the first half, pulling in a catch to reach 8,000 career receiving yards. Doing it in just 113 games, Kelce is the fastest tight end in the league to reach that mark. The catch also allowed Kelce to extend his run of games with a reception to 112.

At the half, the Chiefs led the Ravens 21-17. Mahomes was 13/17 with 179 yards and a touchdown. The Ravens had 165 rushing yards to the Chiefs 35.

21-17 #Chiefs at the Half. 165 yards rushing for the Ravens. Mahomes 13/17, 179 yards and a TD. Tyrann Mathieu's 2 INTs are huge. — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) September 20, 2021

The second half began like the first half ended. Fast.

The Chiefs received the ball first to start the third quarter. Mahomes quickly connected with Byron Pringle for a 40-yard touchdown reception. It was Pringle’s first TD catch of the season, third of his career.

The highlight of the third quarter, and arguably the best of the game, came from Travis Kelce. He grabbed a pass from Mahomes and ran 46-yards into the end zone. Multiple Ravens tried to tackle him on the run, but Kelce just kept grinding for the goal line. Chiefs up 35-24.

After battling in the first half, Daniel Sorensen broke through in he third quarter, reaching Lamar Jackson, sacking the Raven’s quarterback. It was Sorensen’s first sack of the season.

The Ravens also got to Mahomes. He tried to scramble and avoid a sack in the third quarter, instead he tried to throw the ball away. It ended as his first pick of the season, and the first time he’s thrown an interception during September in his NFL career.

The Chiefs were up 35-24 at the end of the third quarter.

With 14:13 left in the 4th quarter, Lamar Jackson scored on a 2-yard run for the Ravens. They also converted a 2-point pass, but a penalty erased the conversion. Chiefs 35, Ravens 30.

Just minutes later, the Ravens rushed for another TD, and miss the 2-point conversion. Baltimore takes a 36-35 lead for the first time in the game with 3:14 remaining.

Late in the 4th quarter the Chiefs Clyde Edwards-Helaire fumbled, Baltimore recovered and ran out the clock. Final Ravens 36 Chiefs 35.