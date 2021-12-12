Potential broken milestones in Chiefs-Raiders Round 2

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – DECEMBER 05: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs greets teammates during player introductions prior to the game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs dominated the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10 with a 41-14 win in Vegas.

As the Chiefs look to do this again in Arrowhead, here are some milestones that they could accomplish along the way.

The Chiefs look to win their sixth consecutive game. The club has had at least a five-game winning streak in each of the first nine seasons of Head Coach Andy Reid’s tenure. Kansas City’s current five-game winning streak is tied for the second-longest active winning streak in the NFL.

The Chiefs look to improve to a record of 34-6 vs. AFC West opponents since the start of the 2015 season. Kansas City’s 33-6 record against the AFC West since 2015 is the best divisional record in the NFL over a seven-season span since the divisional realignment in 2002.

The Chiefs aim to allow 17 or fewer points for the sixth-consecutive game, which would tie for the fourth-longest streak in franchise history holding opponents to 17 or fewer points.

With a win on Sunday, Head Coach Andy Reid (99) would join Marty Schottenheimer (101) and Hank Stram (124) as the only head coaches in Chiefs history with 100 regular-season victories.

QB Patrick Mahomes (17,536) needs 73 passing yards to pass QB Alex Smith (17,608) for the third-most passing yards in franchise history.

TE Travis Kelce looks to extend his streak to 123-consecutive games with a reception, the second-longest streak in franchise history, and the fourth-longest active streak in the NFL. Kelce ranks second in franchise history with 682 career receptions.

Kelce aims for his 29th-career game with at least 100 receiving yards. Kelce’s 28 games of 100+ receiving yards are a franchise record and the third-most by a tight end in league history, trailing only TE Rob Gronkowski (30) and TE Tony Gonzalez (31).

Kelce needs 152 receiving yards to become the first tight end in NFL history with six-consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons. His six-straight seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards would tie for the 11th-longest streak by any player in NFL history.

WR Tyreek Hill (6,345) needs 16 receiving yards to pass WR Carlos Carson (6,360) for the sixth-most receiving yards in franchise history.

Hill needs 46 receiving yards to record 1,000 yards for the season. It would mark his fourth career season with 1,000 or more receiving yards, tying TE Tony Gonzalez (4) for the second-most in franchise history. He would trail only teammate TE Travis Kelce (5, 2016-20).

With 100 receiving yards against the Raiders, Hill would tie WR Carlos Carson (18) for the fourth-most games with 100 or more receiving yards in Chiefs history.

With 55 career touchdown catches, Hill needs one touchdown reception

to pass WR Chris Burford for the third-most in franchise history. With two touchdown receptions, Hill would tie WR Otis Taylor (57) for the second-most in Chiefs history.

DT Chris Jones (47.0) needs 2.0 sacks to pass DE Art Still (48.5) for the sixth-most sacks in franchise history.

K Harrison Butker (18) needs to convert two field goals of 50+ yards to tie K Nick Lowery (20) for the most 50-yard field goals made in franchise history.

C Creed Humphrey and OL Trey Smith have started every game for the Chiefs this season. They aim to be the third pair of players in franchise history to start every game in their rookie season (DE Sylvester Hicks and DE Art Still, 16 games in 1978; CB Brandon Carr and DL Glenn Dorsey, 16 games in 2008).