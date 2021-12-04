Potential records Chiefs could set vs. Broncos

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – DECEMBER 06: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to pass during the second quarter of a game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on December 06, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The big headliner heading into this latest edition of Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos is the Chiefs 11 game winning streak against the Broncos.

But there are several other milestones that are in play.

Another win vs. the Broncos would break the franchise record for the longest winning streak against a single opponent.

A win would also give the Chiefs at least a five-game winning streak in each of the first nine seasons of Head Coach Andy Reid’s tenure.

Kansas City’s four-game winning streak is tied for the second-longest active winning streak in the NFL.

The Chiefs look to improve to a record of 33-6 vs. AFC West opponents since the start of the 2015 season.

The Chiefs aim to allow fewer than 18 points for the fifth-consecutive game.

Reid aims to improve to a career record of 20-3 coming off a bye week in the regular season. Since joining the Chiefs in 2013, Reid is 6-2 following regular-season bye weeks.

Reid (98) needs two more wins to join Marty Schottenheimer (101) and Hank Stram (124) as the only head coaches in Chiefs history with 100 regular-season victories.

QB Patrick Mahomes (17,352) needs 257 passing yards to pass QB Alex Smith (17,608) for the third-most passing yards in franchise history.

TE Travis Kelce looks to extend his streak to 122-consecutive games with a reception, the second-longest streak in franchise history and the fourth-longest active streak in the NFL. Kelce ranks second in franchise history with 679 career receptions.

Kelce aims for his 29th-career game with at least 100 receiving yards. Kelce’s 28 games of 100+ receiving yards are a franchise record and the third-most by a tight end in league history, trailing only TE Rob Gronkowski (30) and TE Tony Gonzalez (31).

With 100 receiving yards against the Broncos, WR Tyreek Hill would tie WR Carlos Carson (18) for the fourth most games with 100 or more receiving yards in Chiefs history.



With 55 career touchdown catches, Hill needs one touchdown reception to pass WR Chris Burford for the third-most in franchise history. With two touchdown receptions, Hill would tie WR Otis Taylor (57) for the second-most in Chiefs history.

K Harrison Butker needs to convert one field goal of 50 or more yards to break the franchise record for most 50+ yard field goals made in a single season with five.