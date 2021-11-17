Pro Bowl voting begins! See what Chiefs are on the ballot

ORLANDO, FL – JANUARY 27: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2019 NFL Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium on January 27, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A week before Super Bowl LVI, the NFL’s best players will gather together at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Fan voting makes up a portion of the overall selection and fans can vote as many times as they want.

Football fans can vote online now or on Twitter starting on November 30 using #ProBowlVote, along with the players first and last name, the player’s Twitter handle, or using a hashtag with the players name.

For Chiefs Kingdom, the ballot in the NFL’s website includes 28 players across offense, defense and special teams.

Offense

Quarterback – Patrick Mahomes (3)

Running back – Darrel Williams, Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Wide receiver – Tyreek Hill (5), Mecole Hardman (1)

Fullback – Michael Burton

Tight end – Travis Kelce (6)

Tackle – Orlando Brown (2)

Guard – Trey Smith*, Joe Thuney

Creed – Creed Humphrey*

*Rookie

Defense

Defensive end – Frank Clark (2)

Defensive tackle – Chris Jones (2), Derek Nnadi, Jarran Reed

Inside linebacker – Nick Bolton*, Anthony Hitchens

Outside linebacker – Willie Gay

Cornerback – L’Jarius Sneed, Rashad Fenton, Charvarius Ward

Strong safety – Tyrann Mathieu (2)

Free safety – Juan Thornhill

*Rookie

Special Teams

Kicker – Harrison Butker

Long snapper – James Winchester

Punter – Tommy Townsend

Return specialist – Mecole Hardman (1)

Special teamer – Marcus Kemp

Voting ends on December 16 and coaches submit their ballots the next day.

Tickets are also now on sale for the game in Las Vegas. The Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, February 6 at 2 p.m. Central Time on ESPN.