Pro Bowl voting begins! See what Chiefs are on the ballot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A week before Super Bowl LVI, the NFL’s best players will gather together at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the 2022 Pro Bowl.
Fan voting makes up a portion of the overall selection and fans can vote as many times as they want.
Football fans can vote online now or on Twitter starting on November 30 using #ProBowlVote, along with the players first and last name, the player’s Twitter handle, or using a hashtag with the players name.
For Chiefs Kingdom, the ballot in the NFL’s website includes 28 players across offense, defense and special teams.
Offense
- Quarterback – Patrick Mahomes (3)
- Running back – Darrel Williams, Clyde Edwards-Helaire
- Wide receiver – Tyreek Hill (5), Mecole Hardman (1)
- Fullback – Michael Burton
- Tight end – Travis Kelce (6)
- Tackle – Orlando Brown (2)
- Guard – Trey Smith*, Joe Thuney
- Creed – Creed Humphrey*
*Rookie
Defense
- Defensive end – Frank Clark (2)
- Defensive tackle – Chris Jones (2), Derek Nnadi, Jarran Reed
- Inside linebacker – Nick Bolton*, Anthony Hitchens
- Outside linebacker – Willie Gay
- Cornerback – L’Jarius Sneed, Rashad Fenton, Charvarius Ward
- Strong safety – Tyrann Mathieu (2)
- Free safety – Juan Thornhill
*Rookie
Special Teams
- Kicker – Harrison Butker
- Long snapper – James Winchester
- Punter – Tommy Townsend
- Return specialist – Mecole Hardman (1)
- Special teamer – Marcus Kemp
Voting ends on December 16 and coaches submit their ballots the next day.
Tickets are also now on sale for the game in Las Vegas. The Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, February 6 at 2 p.m. Central Time on ESPN.