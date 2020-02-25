Pro Football Hall of Fame to display clothes worn by Andy Reid during Chiefs Super Bowl victory

CANTON, Ohio — The Pro Football Hall of Fame is commemorating the Chiefs victory in Super Bowl LIV with the clothes Andy Reid wore during the game.
A tweet from the hall of fame states the site just received Reid’s hat, jacket and shoes. The clothing articles are set to go on display by the end of February.
It’s unclear if the jacket still smells like orange Gatorade.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame opened in 1963 after a organization petitioned to build the site in Canton, according to the company’s website. Canton was the birthplace of the NFL, which was initially called the American Professional Football Association in its inception in 1920.
The site offers several tour options. You can visit any day of the week starting at 11 a.m.