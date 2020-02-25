Pro Football Hall of Fame to display clothes worn by Andy Reid during Chiefs Super Bowl victory

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs talks to press after defeating San Francisco 49ers by 31 – 20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

CANTON, Ohio — The Pro Football Hall of Fame is commemorating the Chiefs victory in Super Bowl LIV with the clothes Andy Reid wore during the game.

A tweet from the hall of fame states the site just received Reid’s hat, jacket and shoes. The clothing articles are set to go on display by the end of February.

It’s unclear if the jacket still smells like orange Gatorade.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs gets dunked in Gatorade after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Pro Football Hall of Fame opened in 1963 after a organization petitioned to build the site in Canton, according to the company’s website. Canton was the birthplace of the NFL, which was initially called the American Professional Football Association in its inception in 1920.

The site offers several tour options. You can visit any day of the week starting at 11 a.m.

